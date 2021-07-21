Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 238 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after buying an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,924,000 after buying an additional 3,409,690 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

