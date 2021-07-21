Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIZ. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 920.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total transaction of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $154.13 on Wednesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.34 and a 12 month high of $163.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

