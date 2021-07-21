Optimal Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

FE opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.