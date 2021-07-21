Optimal Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122,570 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after purchasing an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore purchased 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $301.02 per share, for a total transaction of $113,484.54. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,290 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $302.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. KLA Co. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $311.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

