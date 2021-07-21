ORAO Network (ORAO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,623.00

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One ORAO Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $61,623.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ORAO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00102252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00143577 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,556.42 or 0.98939339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

ORAO Network Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

Buying and Selling ORAO Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.