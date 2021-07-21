Orca Gold Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) – Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orca Gold in a report released on Monday, July 19th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Orca Gold’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

CVE:ORG opened at C$0.49 on Wednesday. Orca Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.44 million and a P/E ratio of 6.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.61.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Derek Christopher White sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$161,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,426 shares in the company, valued at C$40,026.30.

About Orca Gold

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

