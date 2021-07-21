Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.24

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $167.12 million and approximately $25.68 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00013974 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00794264 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 682,152,109 coins. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

