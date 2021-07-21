O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw Sells 12,249 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.47, for a total transaction of $7,355,157.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,876,209.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $607.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $554.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $612.60. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

