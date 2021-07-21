O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,635 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $11,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $607.38 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $612.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.80. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,569 shares of company stock worth $72,704,135. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

