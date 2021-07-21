O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $603.56

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $603.56 and last traded at $602.68, with a volume of 1105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $601.30.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total transaction of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total value of $2,742,063.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,704,135. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $541,071,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

