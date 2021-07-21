ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) traded down 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.14. 3,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 293,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 2,468 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $61,872.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,934 shares in the company, valued at $700,305.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,498,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 285,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

