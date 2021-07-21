Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of ORGN stock opened at $6.56 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.97.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

