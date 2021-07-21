Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 237,109 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.50.

ORLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.40.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

