Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stake Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 583,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,925 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $12,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881,162 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,022,000 after purchasing an additional 463,619 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,279,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 649,510 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OUT. raised their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

OUT opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $25.07.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

