PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Get PAE alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

PAE stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $883.23 million, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.31. PAE has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.82.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.51 million. Analysts predict that PAE will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PAE stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.