Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 12-Month High at $113.70

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.70 and last traded at $112.66, with a volume of 4163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.27.

PZZA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Papa John’s International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.28.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 37.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

