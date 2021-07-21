Par Pacific Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 9,253 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 1,779 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE:PARR opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $838.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. The business had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Par Pacific by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Par Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Par Pacific by 0.7% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 259,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

