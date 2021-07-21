Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PGPHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,589.92 price objective on shares of Partners Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Partners Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,589.92.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,599.50 on Monday. Partners Group has a one year low of $899.20 and a one year high of $1,599.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,531.88.

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

