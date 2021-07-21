Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $40,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 752.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrew Cappotelli sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.74, for a total value of $378,589.18. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,288 shares of company stock valued at $12,384,099. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.63.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $202.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 179.07 and a beta of 1.27. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $124.75 and a one year high of $218.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.60.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.