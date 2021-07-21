PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 31,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

MDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 28,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $481,975.90. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,864 shares of company stock worth $6,493,154 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

