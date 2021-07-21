PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,033,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,658,000 after purchasing an additional 173,575 shares during the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,736,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 29,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $66,511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 80,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HOG. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.93.

HOG stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.68. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.