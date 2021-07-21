PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 8,900 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. increased their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

