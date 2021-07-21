PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,813,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,485,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274,695 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,939,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,504,000 after purchasing an additional 548,049 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 57.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,727,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,448,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,595,000 after buying an additional 1,942,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,539,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,998,000 after buying an additional 843,430 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.