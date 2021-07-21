PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,221 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UBS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

