PDT Partners LLC Sells 22,625 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PDT Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,625 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $196.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $301.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.