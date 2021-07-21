PDT Partners LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,135.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,183,466.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 in the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMK opened at $24.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. AssetMark Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

