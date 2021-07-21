Peconic Partners LLC Buys 291,039 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 291,039 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for about 52.4% of Peconic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Quanta Services worth $499,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 229.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PWR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. 5,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,951. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.