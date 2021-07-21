Peconic Partners LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000. Citigroup comprises 0.2% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,587,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.44. The company had a trading volume of 419,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,827,056. The firm has a market cap of $139.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

