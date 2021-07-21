Peconic Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Peconic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 31.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,055,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,974 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for about 0.9% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $8,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 384,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 52,696 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,264,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5,030.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,396,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,027 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. 16,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,272. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 2.26.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.18.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

