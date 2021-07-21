Pembina Pipeline Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1679 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

PBA stock opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

