Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 23.05%.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.28. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.89. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock worth $363,378 over the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

