Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of CM Life Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,489,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $50,324,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $8,934,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $20,530,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CM Life Sciences by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CM Life Sciences stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.35. 16,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,773. CM Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.43.

CM Life Sciences, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on targeting life science companies. CM Life Sciences, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

