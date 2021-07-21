Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $15.69 Million Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) by 44.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,850 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $15,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Accolade during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accolade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Accolade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 44.02%. The company’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

