Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Well were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the first quarter valued at $2,547,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $3,173,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in American Well by 1,185.0% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen cut their target price on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other news, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $755,702.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,054,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,537,739.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 628,225 shares of company stock worth $9,886,673 over the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.06. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

