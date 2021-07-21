Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $46.59 Million Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 353,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,587,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Exact Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,410,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,691 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth about $32,662,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $19,536,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXAS. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

EXAS opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 9,010,422 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $208,681,373.52. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,047,496 shares of company stock valued at $213,232,169. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

