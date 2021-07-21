Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 887,000 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the quarter. MacroGenics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $68,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.53 per share, with a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,244,578.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $25.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGNX shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

