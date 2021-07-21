Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes $29.04 Million Position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,041,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,041,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $2,613,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $82,384,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $1,328,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth about $512,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NUVB opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $15.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUVB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

