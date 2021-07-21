Perceptive Advisors LLC Takes Position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 755,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.86% of Achilles Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $13,240,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $828,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $22,986,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $26,229,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Achilles Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,918. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Equities analysts expect that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Achilles Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

