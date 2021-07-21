Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,897,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 63,626 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $109,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

