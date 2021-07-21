Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,206 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.21 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

