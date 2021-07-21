Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,382 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.8% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $193.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $202.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.