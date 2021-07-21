Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 173.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $375,721,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $343,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Gebbia purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 3,040,714 shares of company stock valued at $434,986,309 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

See Also: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.