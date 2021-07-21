Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €184.65 ($217.24). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €184.20 ($216.71), with a volume of 338,602 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €157.00 ($184.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €191.00 ($224.71) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €194.58 ($228.92).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €180.99.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

