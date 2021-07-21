Pershing Square Tontine (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 109,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,399,109 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

