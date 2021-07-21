Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $779,275.00.

Shares of MIME opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $59.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 398.7% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mimecast by 71.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,133,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Mimecast by 158.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

