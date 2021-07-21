PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.68 on Friday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market cap of $167.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHAS. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 58,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,682,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.