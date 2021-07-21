Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.55. 100,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,069. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.
In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.