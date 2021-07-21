Phoenixcoin (PXC) Market Capitalization Hits $940,825.12

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $940,825.12 and approximately $167.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,005.55 or 0.99527847 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032343 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.19 or 0.01232041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.57 or 0.00455803 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.93 or 0.00341860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006041 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00051117 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,591,137 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

