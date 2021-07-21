PIN Price Tops $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 21st. In the last seven days, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00038310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00105343 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00144796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,157.34 or 0.99784427 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.