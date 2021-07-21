Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) shares fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.17 and last traded at $9.21. 8,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 15,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAIF)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

